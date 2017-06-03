Transcript for Justice Department has not responded to Comey's request to publicly refute Trump's wiretapping claims

intelligence, James clapper, and we turn to James Comey who reports to president trump. He has asked the justice department to speak out, to reject president trump's claim. ABC's senior justice correspondent, Pierre Thomas on the FBI director now at odds with the president he serves. Reporter: Tonight, that stunning request. FBI director James Comey asking that the justice department publicly refute president trump's wiretapping claim. Does he accept the FBI director's denial? I don't think he does, George. Reporter: So far, no answer from the justice department. Matters complicated because attorney general Jeff sessions just recused himself from any investigations tied to the 2016 campaign. Since I had involvement with the campaign, I should not be involved in any campaign investigation. Reporter: Sources say the FBI director is deeply concerned that trump's allegation is not only false, but suggested the FBI acted improperly, and per sued a politically motivated investigation. As a result, this moment -- He has become more famous than me -- Reporter: Took all that embracing the FBI director feels light years away. Comey now at odds with the administration. No stranger to political firestorms reignited the Hillary Clinton e-mail probe only 11 days before the election, but nothing significant was found. Pierre joins us live, and the FBI director not making an official statement about the wiretap? Reporter: No statement so far. We're told he is waiting on the deputy attorney general to give him an answer. Our thanks to you as well. Let's get to Dan Abrams tonight because I'm sure people have a lot of questions. First, a basic question. President Obama, could he have single-handedly ordered a wiretap on president trump? Single-handedly? No. This goes through the justice department, and it's where it would start, and in a case like this, you talk about going to a secret court. The fiza court, which means that a judge would have to sign off on it, and I don't see a scenario whereby president Obama could have done this by himself. We saw the report out there today. President trump saying he is confident he will be proven right. Is there any scenario this could have occurred we haven't hit on yet? I don't think so. When you get the denials we're getting -- James clapper, you heard him there. Saying there was no wiretap against trump tower during the campaign conducted by any part of the national intelligence community. Then you have James Comey, who was no friend to Hillary Clinton during this campaign according to Democrats. Also saying this did not happen. So if -- if president trump is getting this information from talk radio or from a website, then this is entirely new territory. Dan, thanks to you. In the meantime, tonight, president trump has signed his

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.