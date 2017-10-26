Transcript for Kansas City, Missouri, lawyer gunned down on his front porch

gunned down in Kansas City, Missouri, and there is late word of a wobble link to a recent case involving the lawyer. Here's ABC's Alex Perez. Reporter: Tonight, Kansas City investigators hunting for the cold-blooded killer who gunned down attorney Tom Pickert. The caller's husband was shot in the front yard. Reporter: His wife discovering his body after he returned from dropping his two sons off at school. Find someone that you can trust. Reporter: Pickert was a successful personal injury attorney and had recent wloin a $5.75 million civil lawsuit against Kansas City businessman David jungerman. Jungerman had shot two men, but claimed he had broken into his warehouse. He spoke to our station, KNBC, in January. Reporter: Police will not comment. Police have recovered this white van, allegedly heard speeding away after pick ert was shot. It is registered to jungerman. We know who the owner of the van is, and we talked to him. Reporter: David, investigators say jungerman is not a suspect at this time. Police believe this was a targeted shooting, and say there is no danger to the public. David? Alex Perez with us tonight.

