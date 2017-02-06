Kathy Griffin vows she will not stop criticizing the president

The comedian was fired by CNN after posting a picture featuring a bloody replica of Trump's severed head.
1:19 | 06/02/17

Transcript for Kathy Griffin vows she will not stop criticizing the president
The high court could decide by the end of the month whether they'll take the case. And Kathy griffin admits she crossed the line. Tonight, griffin says she's the one being targeted with death threats. Here's David Wright. I'm not afraid of Donald Trump. Reporter: Tonight, Kathy griffin defiant. After releasing a highly provocative image. Griffin holding up what appears to be the severed head of the president. Since then, president trump, his family, and countless others have expressed outrage. The secret service paying her a visit. Since then, five of her upcoming appearances have been cancelled. CNN fired her. And she says she's getting death threats. I don't think I'll have a career after this. I was like, no, this isn't right. Reporter: Her critics here and elsewhere don't have a lot of simpympatsympathy, saying she pushed it too far. Thank you. A new jobs report showing the unemployment rate coming down, but the pace of job creation is slowing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

