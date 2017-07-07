Transcript for Possible kidnapping caught on camera in Los Angeles as police race to identify the suspect

To the index and a possible kidnapping caught on camera in Los Angeles the LAPD is now asking for the public's help tonight. Identifying the man in this video and his victim the suspect seen grabbing a woman by her hair forcing her into the back of a minivan. A second person can be seen sitting in the front passenger seat new surveillance video made clear tennis star Venus Williams in a fatal car accident. The footage released by police in palm beach gardens Florida shows the closing from a distance there Williams approaching an intersection on a green light she stops to allow part of pass. When she continues she is struck from the right after the late changes. Police now say Williams entered the intersection hope lawfully after a police report originally described her as at fault. The driver of the other car Linda Parsons injured her husband died from his injuries two weeks later the family has sued Williams for wrongful death. And Sears tonight announcing it will close another 43 locations and more than 25 states. Including eight Sears stores in 35 Kmart spiked early October. We've put the entire list or web site.

