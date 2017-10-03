Kids crash their parent's teleconference call

A video showing a young baby walking into the shot during a live teleconference call has over 9 million views - and counting.
1:20 | 03/10/17

Finally tonight, the father and his starring moment, doing a live TV interview, until his very little co-stars showed up unexpectedly. Here's David Wright. Reporter: This morning, on bbc world, breaking news from South Korea. Professor Robert E. Kelly, apparently unaware that his toddler is now photobombing daddy's interview. I think one of your children has just walked in. Shifting sands in the region -- Reporter: Shifting sands in the Kelly house. That's for sure. Enter the baby. With mommy in hot pursuit. Pardon me. Reporter: And yet trying, ever so hard, to be inconspicuous. My apologies. Reporter: Mom trying to inch out. Finally getting the kids, and the door. My apologies. North Korea. Reporter: In less than 24 hours, the video has been viewed more than 9 million times. Never before has an interview on Korean politics gotten this much attention, for all the wrong reasons. David Wright, ABC news, new York. It's a family affair. Thanks for watching tonight. I H The organizer of the suffolk parade changing course inviting the gave veterans to mark -- March. And T for years, fios has been promising

