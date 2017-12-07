Transcript for The Kremlin denies connection with Russian lawyer

After that Russian lawyer who met with don junior said she was not connected to the Russian government and she had no interest in politics, there are growing questions tonight after images emerged of her in the front row on capitol hill. If she is not interested in politics, why was she there? Our chief foreign correspondent, Terry Moran is there. Reporter: She is at the center of a global media fire storm. Let me ask you a question. Reporter: But Natalia vesle net skaia says she is not interested in politics. She is known as a politically connected lawyer, and no stranger to Washington. She is in the front row of a hearing on Russian sanctions, just five days after she got that meeting at trump tower with top campaign officials, including Donald Trump Jr. He was told she was a Russian government attorney bringing damaging information about Hillary Clinton. We asked her about that today. Is that true or false? Listen, she says, I have never had compromising materials on Hillary Clinton. Her only agenda she says, we relieving some U.S. Sanctions. She and trump agree on one thing. That meeting was a bust. He wanted to hear from me, that which I did not tell him, she says. He got disappointed from not hearing it. Today, vesle net skaia insisted she is not an em baa sar. Were you carrying any message or any information from anyone in the Russian government to the trump campaign? No. No. Reporter: You seriously think that if the Russian confederation could do something like that, they would do it through me? It's just funny. Terry joins us from Moscow, and you reported the lawyer denies she has a connection to the Russian government, saying, quote, I'm not interested in politics, but how does she explain images like this one of her in Washington, D.C.? Reporter: It's a striking image, and she says she was publicly advocating her position on U.S. Sanctions. That's not something she would do, she says, if she were a spy.

