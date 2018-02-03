Transcript for Kushner under fire

Now to the white house tonight, and new questions swirling about Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law, after "The New York Times" reported on Kushner's femeetings inside the white house, with banks and investors and hundreds of millions of dollars in Lopes to help the family business. Tonight, what happened after those meetings and after all of that money bringing even more scrutiny. Here's ABC's Jonathan Karl tonight. Reporter: The president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is facing mounting questions over whether he used his west wing position to help bail out his family's real estate empire. The "New York Times" has reported Kushner had several white house meetings with an executive of Apollo global management, one of the world's largest private equity firms, even discussing a possible white house job. Several months later, Apollo approved $184 million loan to the Kushner family business, and today ABC news has learned that soon after that loan, the securities and exchange commission closed an investigation into Apollo. There isevidence of a quid pro quo, but serious questions about that time line. Jared Kushner's lawyer says he has taken no part of any business, loans or projects for his family business since joining the white house. And from Kushner companies, we do not update Jared on what's going on in our business, nor does he ask. The white house is standing by him. Jared is still a valued member of the administration, and he's going to continue to focus on the work that he has been doing. Reporter: At the beginning of the trump presidency, Kushner's portfolio seemed all-encompassing. Every day I come to work with enthusiasm and excitement for what could be. Reporter: But Kushner has been stripped of his top secret national security clearance, and "The Washington post" reports, several countries believed he could be manipulated because of his inexperience, and financial debts. Did you see "The Washington post" has a story about you being compromised by foreign countries? Reporter: Publically the president defends his son-in-law. He has done an outstanding job. Reporter: But privately, sources tell ABC news the president is now raising questions with top advisers about his son-in-law's white house role, and potential ties to his family business. Multiple trump advisers say they've heard the president question whether it's time for Kushner and first daughter Ivanka Trump to move on from the white house. So let's get to Jon Karl. He is live inside the white house tonight, the briefing room there, and Jon, Jared Kushner has clashed at times with the chief of staff there, John Kelly. Reporter: There has been tension from the start as chief of staff Kelly has curtaid, Kushner's once open access to the oval office, and also the role at the white house. One symbolic measure of that is at morning staff meetings, item told the chief of staff calls on the advisers for brief statements and he calls on cu kushn Kushner, I'm told, almost always last. The security clearance you reported on, because we know Kushner was one of many working with temporary security clearance, and that has been taken away from him, and others. You were with the chief of staff, John Kelly today, and you asked when he learned all of this. Reporter: He said in September, he became aware of how many people in the white house staff were on interim security clearances, and what he said is, quote, it was more people than I was comfortable with. That's when he started looking into putting an end to it. Jon Karl in the briefing room tonight. Thank you.

