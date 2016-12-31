Transcript for New Laws Going Into Effect at the Stroke of Midnight

Next to some big changes about to take effect in 2017. New laws from what you can and can't smoke to how to catch a catfish. ABC's Ron Claiborne tells us what we need to know as the clock strikes midnight. Reporter: At the stroke of midnight you can toke at midnight in California, Nevada, Massachusetts and Maine. Recreational amounts can be used and sold legally. The deadly 2015 accident between a FedEx delivery truck and a charter bus led to a new California law requiring charter bus drivers to provide better safety instructions to passengers. Sgle. 911. We have an accident -- Ma'am, listen to me. Take a deep breath. Okay, is he still shooting? Oh, my god! Reporter: In the wake of the 2015 San Bernardino massacre that claimed 14 lives, new gun laws in California will ban easily reloadable semiautomatic weapons and prohibit magazines of more than ten bullets. That spurred a rush to purchase just those kinds of weapons. Illinois is expanding the fight against domestic and sexual violence, ordering training for Kos met tolgss to recognize signs of abuse. 20 states will raise their minimum wage, ranging from Missouri where it goes up by a nickel to Arizona where it jumps nearly $2 an hour. And starting next year in Illinois, you'll be able to use a pitch fork, a spear gun or a bow and arrow, your choice, to hunt catfish. California alone passed 898 new laws. Other states hundreds more. Everything from Oregon banning sky lanterns as a fire hazard to New Hampshire finally passing a law making it illegal to point a laser beam at a plane or car. You have to wonder why that one took so long. Certainly but now I know how to catch a catfish. With a pitch fork is one possibility. Thank you. Happy new year.

