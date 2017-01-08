Lawsuit accuses White House of working with Fox News on false story

More
The new lawsuit states the White House created a conspiracy theory around the murder of DNC staffer Seth Rich, saying he, not the Russians, leaked thousands of the committee's emails to Wikileaks.
3:33 | 08/01/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lawsuit accuses White House of working with Fox News on false story

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48978683,"title":"Lawsuit accuses White House of working with Fox News on false story","duration":"3:33","description":"The new lawsuit states the White House created a conspiracy theory around the murder of DNC staffer Seth Rich, saying he, not the Russians, leaked thousands of the committee's emails to Wikileaks.","url":"/WNT/video/lawsuit-accuses-white-house-working-fox-news-false-48978683","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.