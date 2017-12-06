Transcript for Lawsuit claims Trump is using his position to market his business

Back here, president trump facing a constitutional challenge, is the president profiting from foreign entities in the state of Maryland and the district of Columbia filing suit, no president has been challenged on the emoluments clause before. Reporter: Using his official position to market his business enterprises with the focus on the trump hotel in Washington. To hold their big events here. Just three weeks a group from Turkey and a month before trump took office, the celebration of Bahrain day with the hotel charging Bahrain $100,000. This because Mr. Trump is the president-elect? We know that the foreign governments are spending money there in order to curry favor with the president of the united States. Reporter: Today the attorneys general of the district of Columbia and Maryland, both Democrats, filed the lawsuit because Donald Trump is in violation of the constitution. Which prohiblts foreign payments to the president. They were concerned about corruption. Reporter: The lawsuit cites how membership fees at mar-a-lago have been doubled to $250,000 began to hold official meetings at the club. Here the Japanese prime minister learns about a north Korean missile launch. Right in front of members and cameras. We had the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake you have seen. Reporter: People planning weds in New Jersey are told, president trump might just drop in. Like he did this weekend, surprising the bride and groom in a joyful wedding party. Brian Ross with us here tonight. We know president trump's attorney has promised that all profits earned from foreign government will be donate to the U.S. Treasury. That's right, David. Trump's sons said it's not practical to keep track of the precise numbers. They'll make a rough estimate of the profits. David, today the white house called the lawsuit brought by the attorneys general nothing but partisan politics. Brian Ross, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.