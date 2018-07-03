Transcript for In lawsuit against Trump, porn star says non-disclosure agreement invalid

Now to the other headline involving the white house. Adult film star stormy Daniels is suing the president. Her attorney said that there is no doubt the president had been aware of the payment. Here's Tom llamas tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the white house in damage control. Porn star stormy Daniels suing president trump, arguing her nondisclosure agreement is null and void. Daniels claims she and the president began an intimate relationship in the summer of 2006 in lake tahoe, a relationship that included at least one meeting in a bungalow at the Beverly hills hotel. I spoke with her lawyer today. Did your client, stormy Daniels, have sex with president trump? Yes. Reporter: There's no doubt about that. No doubt in my mind. Reporter: In the complaint, Daniels acknowledges signing what she calls a hush agreement, something she has not done before. Do you have a nondisclosure agreement? Do I? Reporter: The president's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, has admitted paying Daniels $130,000 of his own money just days before the election. But said in a statement, "Neither the trump organization nor the trump campaign was a party to the transaction." Daniels' attorney says the president must have been aware. The suggestion or any suggestion that he didn't know about it is, quite honestly, absurd, for lack of a better term. We believe that he absolutely knew about it. Reporter: The white house, pressed on that today. I've had conversations with the president about this. As I outlined earlier, that this case had been won already in arbitration and there was no knowledge of any payments from the president. And he has denied all these allegations. Reporter: Now, Daniels claims the agreement is invalid. Why? There is a signature line for Mr. Trump on the agreement. He was obligated to sign it. And he never signed it. And it's really that simple. Reporter: Daniels claims they used aliases in the agreement. President trump was referred to as "David Dennison" and she was "Peggy Peterson." And right here, you can see a blank space where Daniels says Mr. Trump would have signed. But it's blank. Tom, we heard Sarah Sanders say they already won in arbitration. Yes, Daniels' attorney tells us last week Michael Cohen obtained -- Daniels' attorney calls it bogus, and they will not be intimidated. Cohen is not returning our phone

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.