Legendary sportscaster Keith Jackson dies at age 89

Jackson, who retired in 2006, spent some 50 years calling college football action that made him one of the most popular play-by-play personalities in the business.
1:33 | 01/13/18

Transcript for Legendary sportscaster Keith Jackson dies at age 89

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

