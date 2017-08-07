Transcript for Littler brother's super hero

ABC's Gloria Riviera has the story. Reporter: It could have been a catastrophe. Engine 26. Overturned vehicle at airport boulevard. Reporter: A mother driving the family SUV, her two boys ages 10 and 1 buckled in the back, enters an intersection. When a FedEx truck hit them, flipping the car upside down. I thought he was hurt because he was screaming. Reporter: The family trapped inside. 10-year old Grayson trying to escape with an injured arm, when he realizes baby brother Preston is helpless and needs him. With my arm that was hurt, I held him up, and then with my good arm I undid the latches because they're really hard to do. Reporter: Uncanny calm and bravery from just a little boy saving his own little brother. He went into action and saved his little brother, and not only is he our hero but he's also his little brother's superhero. Reporter: FedEx saying their concern is with the Wilkinson family. Grayson says he'd do it again and in the future, he'll do whatever it takes to make sure Preston is always okay. He's a little fussy sometimes, but I still love him. Reporter: Two brothers with a bond it would seem nothing can break. Amazing story, thank you, Gloria. Thank you for watching. I'm Dan Harris in New York. See you on "Good morning America" first thing in the morning. Have a great evening and good night.

