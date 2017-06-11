Transcript for Local neighbor confronts Sutherland Springs gunman

And Matt, as you know, the death toll might have been even higher here, had there not been that neighborhood who tried to take down the shooter in the parking lot in front of the church. That neighborhood is the Stephen Willeford. He heard the gunfire in the church from his own home, and tonight, his very emotional account of why he was moved to act. All I want to stress today is the people at that church, they're friends of mine, they're family. And every time I heard a shot, I knew that that probably represented a life. I was scared to death. I was. I was scared for me and I was scared for every one of them. And I was scared for my own family that just lived less than a block away. I -- I'm not hero. I am not. I think my god, my lord protected me and gave me the skills to do what needed to be done. And I just wish I could have gotten there faster, but I didn't know. I didn't know what was happening. Stephen Willeford tonight.

