Transcript for Longer lasting flu vaccine is being tested in clinical trials

with a son accused of killing his parents in his college dorm. Tonight, police say he used his father's gun. Central Michigan university student James Eric Davis Jr. Now in custody after a massive manhunt. Davis' dad was an Illinois police officer. Police now investigating whether his service revolver was used in that shooting. And there's tential break in the fight against the deadly flu virus. A shot that could offer years of protection now being tested in clinical trials. Researchers say the longer lasting vaccine is showing great promise so far, but it's still five years away from hitting the market. And to Los Angeles, where a massive cleanup is under way after a water main break flooded city streets. Take a look at this. The 12-inch water main bursting there, sending water and pieces of roadway flying. The aftermath forcing some local businesses to close. This was the second water main break in as many days in the same neighborhood. The city's 95-year-old pipes just giving out. And as Hollywood gets ready to crown its best picture winner, how about the prize for the worst movie of the year. The razzies are in. The emoji movie, for the win. It was a clean sweep. Worst screen play, too. How about worst actor? That goes to Tom Cruise for "The mummy" and worst actress, that went to a man Tyler Perry in "boo 2: Madea Halloween." When we come back -- it's

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.