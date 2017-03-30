Transcript for Former Louisiana deputy marshal receives 40-year prison sentence

a police officer sentenced to 40 years in prison in the death of a 6-year-old boy with autism. Jeremy mar tis was shot and killed in his father's car after a high speed police chase. Several officers had converged on the scene and their body cam video played a major role in this. ABC's linsey Davis with that video. Reporter: Louisiana's police chief called this video the most disturbing thing he'd ever seen and tonight, former deputy marshal Derrick Stafford is paying for it. An audible gasp was heard in the courtroom, as the judge handed down that 40-year prison sentence to Stafford for fatally shooting 6-year-old Jeremy mar disand wounding his unarmed father, Christopher few. I never saw a kid in the car, man. Reporter: This body cam footage from the 2015 incident in Louisiana was the most damning evidence in the case against the 33-year-old, one of the two deputies accused in the shooting. The first grader, who had autism, was with his father when the SUV they were in was shot at 18 times by officers. It's still not clear why police were pursuing the car. I don't know who all fired. I fired. Reporter: Defense attorneys argued few drove recklessly while leading officers on a two-mile chase, and then rammed into a squad car. But there was no evidence of that. Stafford says he fired to protect his partner. Staff Ford's former partner, Norris greenhouse Jr., the other officer allegedly involved in the shooting, heads to trial in June.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.