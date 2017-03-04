Transcript for Louisiana is in a state of emergency, as twister lifts up car and drops it back down

We turn next to the severe weather threat. The watches up this hour after deadly storms already. A state of emergency in Louisiana, and tens of thousands without power in Georgia. This twister in Louisiana, watch it lifting up a car there in the background and dropping it back down. Powerful winds destroying this gas station in Alexandria, Louisiana. And tonight we are watching rains and a flood watch in the northeast. A very tough night ahead. Geobenitez in the storm zone. Reporter: Tonight, severe storms packing high winds. Sending this tarp flying off a baseball field in phenix city Alabama, injuring a player. Whipping through Atlanta, a ground stop at the city's airport. Storm chasers right off the road. And ka video catches vehicles flipping over. Over the last 24 hours here in Louisiana, we have seen at least ten reported tornado with an ef-1 that just tore apart this home. Tragically, a mother and her 3-year-old daughter killed here in beaux bridge. A 52-year-old woman the creek swept away her car. We didn't have enough people co-cover them off. Reporter: She called 911 but soon lost contact with the operators. David there is a threat for more storms Wednesday along the gulf coast. Residents there have to be prepared. Let's get right to ginger zee who is tracking it on the east coast. Let's get to it. That's right. More than 300 severe storm reports in less than 24 hours. Look at where the catches are in place, from North Carolina down to the tornado watch in the Florida panhandle. Still doing it for the next couple hours and then the low starts to move to the north and east. That's the first of many rounds of heavy rain that will move places like New York City and bring some potential for flash flooding for the weekend. And the threat that gio just mentioned, Tuesday and Wednesday, and Wednesday, Atlanta is in it again. Ginger zee, thanks to you.

