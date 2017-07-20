Transcript for A magical family vacation and Mickey Mouse's surprise

??? America strong. And the family vacation and the foster children who came home with a forever gift. Here's David Wright. Reporter: In the magic kingdom, a magical moment for the Gilmore family. They are a modern family. We welcomed Janelle and Elijah into our family almost three years ago through the foster care system. Reporter: When they started planning their summer vacation to disneyworld -- I just kept telling them, it's going to be magic. It's going to be so much magic, Reporter: They didn't tell the kids that Mickey would have a surprise for them. I had come up with the idea that it would be super cool to have Mickey tell them their adoption day. Reporter: Mickey played it straight -- Cheese! Reporter: The kids, none the wiser, and then the big reveal. The date their adoption finally becomes official. I know some of those tears were relief. Reporter: Their first family portrait complete with one special friend in the middle. The best kind of magic. Thanks for watchivg here on a Thursday night. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow.

