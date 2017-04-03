Transcript for A major break in the cold case disappearance of a Georgia high school teacher

Next to the cold case involving a beauty queen turned high school teacher. Unsolved for nearly a dozen years. Now a major break in that case, not one, but two former students from that school under arrest and the podcast that may have helped bring new details to light. Here's ABC's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: A beloved high school teacher, a beauty queen, vanished. Tonight, two men are facing charges in the disappearance of a Georgia woman. I can't even put this into words. It's unreal. I mean it is just unbelievable. Reporter: 30-year-old Tara Grinstead went missing in October 2005. For more than a decade, no answers -- until now. I need an appointed attorney. Reporter: Authorities say Ryan duke arrested in late February, broke into her home, robbing and killing her with his bare hands before getting his high school friend, Bo dukes, to help him hide the body. Dukes charged Friday. Do you guys have anything to say? No comment. Thank you. He knew what happened to Tara. Reporter: An Atlanta filmmaker who produces this internet podcast is credited with keeping interest in the case alive. I heard "Bo dukes" name from several former friends and classmates of Ryan duke. Right when Ryan duke was arrested last week. Reporter: Tara's family shocked by both arrests. Her sister says she stayed with Bo dukes' family during the initial search. They were some of the most heartbroken people in the area over Tara's disappearance. Reporter: The filmmaker tells us Bo dukes frequented his podcast message boards. Neither man has entered a plea. Authorities are still searching for Grinstead's body. Tom? Eva, thank you.

