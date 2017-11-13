Transcript for Major development in the death of a Penn State fraternity pledge

We do move on here, and a major development in the death of a Penn state fraternity pledge there are new charges against 17 fraternity brothers after deleted security video was recovered. The FBI recovering that video, and they say it shows Tim piazza was given 18 drippings in less than 90 minutes. Here's ABC's gio Benitez. Reporter: Tonight, new charges in the alleged hazing death of 19-year-old Tim piazza. 12 more brothers are facing charges. We have new evidence. Reporter: That evidence? A frat house surveillance video that prosecutors say shows fraternity brothers giving Tim piazza at least 18 drinks in just an hour and 22 minutes in the basement. They claimed, we don't know what else happened other than what was seen in the upstairs video, and we don't know what haened in the basement. Guess what, guys? Now we know. Reporter: Prosecutors say they were led to believe that video camera wasn't working. Instead, they now claim one student intentionally deleted it. The FBI recovering the missing video. That student is now facing a tampering with evidence charge. Missing from the evidence in this case was what really happened downstairs in that dark basement that night. This video is the missing link. Reporter: The court had already seen other videos showing piazza stumble through the house, at one point, falling down a flight of stairs. It would be 12 hours before the brothers call for help. Today's charges range from furnishing alcohol to minors to involuntary manslaughter. The parents of Tim piazza want families around the country to hear their story. Talk to your children. Tell them not to get involved in this nonsense. So, let's get to gio tonight. And gio, we're now talking about more than two dozen students allegedly involved here? Reporter: That's right, David. We now have 26 former frat brothers facing charges. Defense attorneys insist those students are innocent. David? Gio Ben itez again tonight. Tonight, a you toerful

