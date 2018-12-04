Transcript for Major storm causing blizzard warnings across 7 states

Expected a major storm sweeping across the country at this hour blizzard warnings of possible tornadoes let's get right to rob the wall rob. This will wrap up to be a powerful storm David we have blizzard warnings up now for at least four states would winter storm watch that extend into Michigan snow there. And win behind this as well and severe weather across the nation's heartland from. Little Rock up through parts of Kansas City and down across Texas tomorrow and then pushing towards the southeast on Saturday up to a foot of snow potentially in the cold zone. Pumping up the heat get ahead of it filing for the east another severe threat on Sunday for the southeast. David.

