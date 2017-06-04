Transcript for Major storm system causes severe weather outbreak in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic

weather outbreak. More than a dozen reported tornadoes across seven states. 50 million Americans among flood watches. Tornado warning there for a time. Sending students into the hallway at a Virginia high school. More than a 1,000 flights cancelled coast to coast. Thousands without power as well. Let's get to chief meteorologist ginger zee live with us. Hey, ginger. Hey, David the heavy rain the thunder, lightning all moved through here. That storm is still on the move. Let's get right to those maps. Flood watches in northeast and new England. The wind advisories that stretch from Ann Arbor Michigan, still have the potential of two inches of flash flooding. Bayside queens saw flash flooding. David, cold and snow behind it. 2 to 5 inches coming with this. Get ready for the wind and cold. Not done with the snow yet. When we come back tonight,

