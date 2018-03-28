-
Now Playing: Facebook is redesigning its security and privacy settings
-
Now Playing: Surveillance video shows brazen prisoner escape in Indiana
-
Now Playing: Maryland police are releasing calls for help from Great Mills High school
-
Now Playing: City leaders in Sacramento urging for calm after unrest following police shooting
-
Now Playing: Man with ax kills 1 after driving into people in San Francisco: Officials
-
Now Playing: Atlanta students participate in National School Walkout
-
Now Playing: Deputy under investigation after fatally shooting unarmed man with his pants down
-
Now Playing: Florida man mysteriously vanishes into the ocean on paddleboard: Police
-
Now Playing: Miami personal injury lawyer arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash
-
Now Playing: 'Build Your Own AR-15' class draws crowd just days after national gun control protest
-
Now Playing: Self-help guru accused of 'serious crimes against humanity'
-
Now Playing: Student calls 911: 'I was just shot at my school'
-
Now Playing: Actor's production company sued after fatal fire
-
Now Playing: Man arrested with arsenal claims he was on secret mission, police say
-
Now Playing: Arizona suspends Uber self-driving cars after crash
-
Now Playing: New charges in waterslide death of 10-year-old boy
-
Now Playing: Brother of police-shooting victim escorted from City Hall amid protest
-
Now Playing: Stormy Daniels' lawyer seeks Trump deposition
-
Now Playing: Exonerated man returns to his former job working for Chicago White Sox
-
Now Playing: Video shows vehicle slamming into trooper, sending him airborne