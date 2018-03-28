Transcript for Man with ax kills 1 after driving into people in San Francisco: Officials

What we know now is that there was a vehicle that was traveling on Illinois. Drove onto the sidewalk. And collided into five pedestrians were standing on the sidewalk and officers who arrived on scene. Discovered five adult male suffering from injuries those pedestrians were transported to the hospital. One of which has life threatening injuries.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.