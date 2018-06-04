Transcript for Man beaten by police for jaywalking has settled lawsuit: Attorney

And here's tonight about the man beaten by police for Jay walking settling his lawsuit. You may remember this video it showed. Nunn. A verbal confrontation escalated after king we'll stop for Jay walking. His attorney says Cain settled for 550000. Dollars the deal also includes a series of police reforms.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.