Man beaten by police for jaywalking has settled lawsuit: Attorney

The settlement includes $550,000 as well as a series of police reforms.
0:23 | 04/06/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Man beaten by police for jaywalking has settled lawsuit: Attorney
And here's tonight about the man beaten by police for Jay walking settling his lawsuit. You may remember this video it showed. Nunn. A verbal confrontation escalated after king we'll stop for Jay walking. His attorney says Cain settled for 550000. Dollars the deal also includes a series of police reforms.

