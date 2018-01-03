Transcript for Man charged after body of missing mother found

There are new developments in the search for a young mother in Virginia. Tonight, a chilling discovery, and here's ABC's Linzie Janis. Reporter: Tonight, a tragic end to the desperate search for this missing Virginia mother of two. Detectives have now switched their gears in this case from a missing persons report of suspicious nature to a homicide. Reporter: Investigators say they were led to the body of 23-year-old Terry Lynn St. John by a suspect now in custody. The body was positively identified approximately 20 feet off the road. Reporter: The young mother vanishing from her home early Tuesday morning while she was getting ready to take her kids to day care. Her front door left wide open. No family deserves to go through this. Reporter: Investigators say the suspect told deputies he strangled the mother until she stopped breathing. Detectives say they contacted 23-year-old suspect Alvin Keiser, described as an acquaintance of St. John's. David, police say they believe the suspect acted alone. He has been charged with first degree murder. David? Thank you, Linzie.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.