Transcript for Man charged with wife's death after he allegedly confesses to priest

Next tonight here, the husband, the confession and the priest who then helped in his capture. A newly wed husband accused of shooting and killing his wife. He told the local priest, who then told police. Here's ABC's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Tonight, 44-year-old John grazioli charged with criminal homicide after police say he made the ultimate confession. Police say they got a tip about a suicidal man, searched this home in an affluent neighborhood outside of Erie, Pennsylvania, and found grazioli's wife dead inside, shot in the head. Investigators say they tracked grazioli's cell phone to a nearby cathedral, where they found his white Mercedes SUV and grazioli inside the rectory. He confessed to, you know, killing his wife. Reporter: The priest, father Michael polinek, calling 911. Police locking down the church. We were a little shaken, you know, any time anything goes on lockdown, you get a little shaken. Reporter: Police bringing grazioli out in handcuffs, thankful for the way the priest handled the situation. He was heroic, and he kept his composure, and I guess he did a very good job. From our perspective, and I'm sure he did a good job from the perspective of the man upstairs, too. Reporter: David, under Roman catholic law, priests are forbidden from contacts authorities about confessions, but in this case, it was not a formal confession. David? Eva, thank you.

