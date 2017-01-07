Transcript for Man behind the disastrous Fyre Music Festival charged

tonight involving the man behind that highly publicized Bahamas music festival that fell flat. The fyre music creator now arrested and charged with wire fraud in a separate case. Here's ABC's erielle reshef. Reporter: Tonight, the man behind the fire festival turned epic fail, facing federal charges. The actual experience exceeds all expectations. Reporter: It was billed as a star-studded spectacle on a secluded island. There was no electricity, there was no showers, there's no bathroom, there's no like running water. Reporter: Instead, hundreds left stranded in the Bahamas in a scene some described as the "Hunger games." It was about $4,000. What we actually got was probably worth closer to zero dollars. Reporter: 25-year-old William Mcfarland, who created the exclusive the event with rapper ja rule, arrested Friday, accused of wire fraud. Federal prosecutors claim Mcfarland promised a life changing music festival, but "Delivered a disaster." Court documents say behind the scenes, Mcfarland courting investors by showing them altered financial statements that inflated his personal wealth and telling them his company raked in millions of dollars over the last two years. The real revenue, less than 60,000. The promoter initially blaming the beachside bust on bad weather and poor planning. We took a big jump here, and a big risk and v1 has failed. Reporter: Ja rule not named in this criminal case. But he and Mcfarland face nearly a dozen lawsuits. And she joins us live on set. You just got a statement from his attorney. We're hearing from him tonight. This is quote from them. When this is all over, you'll see he's hardly the villain the government to portrays him as. Still much more ahead on

