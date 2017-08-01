-
Now Playing: Man Goes Skydiving for 100th Birthday
-
Now Playing: Unstoppable 85-Year-Old Goes Skydiving for Her Birthday
-
Now Playing: Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shooting Victims Were in Florida for Vacation
-
Now Playing: One Man Took a Giant Leap to Mark Turning 100 Years Old
-
Now Playing: East Coast Residents React to Powerful Snowstorms
-
Now Playing: Investigation of Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shooting Finds New Details
-
Now Playing: President Obama Reflects on His Time in the White House
-
Now Playing: Obama Says He's 'Enjoyed' Conversations with Trump
-
Now Playing: Ft. Lauderdale Florida Slowly Resumes Flights Following Deadly Shooting
-
Now Playing: Eyewitness Describes Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shooting
-
Now Playing: Officials Look Into Background of Suspected Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shooter
-
Now Playing: Ft. Lauderdale Florida Airport Shooting Raises Security Concerns
-
Now Playing: Husband, Wife Describe Concern Over Family's Safety During Ft. Lauderdale Shooting
-
Now Playing: More Former Scientology Members Share Their Stories
-
Now Playing: Alleged Gunman Esteban Santiago Arrives at Broward County Jail
-
Now Playing: How Scientology Critic Finally Left the Church: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Ex-Scientologist Says He Was Asked Profane Questions as Minor in Training: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Anti-Scientologist Crusader Seems to Declare a Truce: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Ex-Scientology Officials Say Church Head Struck Staff: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Leah Remini on Her New Anti-Scientology Attack: Part 1