Transcript for One Man Took a Giant Leap to Mark Turning 100 Years Old

to 100 is a pretty big landmark. Not enough for the man you're about to meet. Here is ABC's John donvan. Hey, Al, Betty, what is going on today? Reporter: At the sky dive temple in the Texas hill country -- Ready to jump. Reporter: They never had a first time jumper like Al blashki. 100. Reporter: Yes, Al was born 100 Januarys ago. Spent more than half his life married to Eleanor. But after she died in 2010, Al first grieved and then set out to do things he had never done before like dog sledding and taking a spin in a lamborghini. Setting goals like that is what keeps him going. Kbu the sky diving he saved for the day he hit 100. And here he goes. And you can see it in his face. The wind and all he's feeling. A 40-second free fall and then a five-minute float. Oh, wow. Wonderful. Reporter: Happy birthday, Al. There we go, good job! And keep on floating. John donvan, ABC news. We all wish Al and fan tarsic birthday. Thanks so much for watching. Gma in the morning. David Muir here tomorrow night. I'm Tom llamas in New York. Have a great evening. Good night.

