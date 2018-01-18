Transcript for Man surprises grandfather with restored 1957 Chevy Bel Air for his 81st birthday

America strong. The grandfather who always puts his family first, but tonight, they have put grandpa Fred in the driver's seat. That's Fred Lamar, a grandfather from Louisville, his eyes covered. Turning 81 this week, and what a surprise. Hold him. Oh, my good oh -- Reporter: His hand to his head, overcome. This is what he was looking at. Grandpa Fred hugging his grandson, cam. He knew it was cam who painstakingly restored his '57 Chevy Bel Air. Working with his buddies. And you can hear Fred say, "It's beautiful. ". It's beautiful. I've been working on it for a year. Reporter: Cam telling us today his grandfather is his best friend. For as long as he can remember, grandpa Fred has been talking about restoring that old car. But any extra money he made, he put back into the family, not the car. So, cam saved up for this moment. Hey, David. Cam here. Reporter: In front of that Chevy, he brought back to life. He's my best friend and he really deserves it. Reporter: But tonight, grandpa Fred comes first. You like it? Oh, man. I love you, buddy. Happy birthday, Fred, and way to go cam. We'll see you tomorrow.

