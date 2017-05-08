Transcript for Man survives 45 hours stranded in the Arizona desert after his car breaks down

Back now with a treacherous turn and a possible gps mistake. A man says he was strand for days thinking he was going to die. Here is more. I'm terrified. I'm terrified. I love you guys. Reporter: You're watching what Mick Ohman feared might be his final moments. 45 hours stranded in the Arizona desert, he told authorities after a day of getting lost after a day of exploring. I didn't tell anybody where I was going. Er just got up and thought I would go to crown king to have lunch. Reporter: Mick, opting on his gps to "Avoid highways," sending him down steep, rugged back roads, when he says his transmission went out. Alone, with only a couple of beers, crackers, a sandwich and a bottle of water. I'm filling my little can with water. Reporter: After days of no cell signal and no help, Mick decided to walk, leaving behind signs and notes. Eventually, finding a dirt biker he now calls his guardian angel. He was in dire need of some help. He was definitely heat exhausted. He looked -- he was definitely emotional and just very, very grateful. Screaming in his ear the whole way. I said, you know, you can tell your friends, today you saved a life. Reporter: The sheriff's department telling ABC the rescuer brought Mick to the station to be evaluated and authorities helped get him home. Tom?

