Manhunt continues for two escaped prisoners in Georgia

More
Plus, Yoko Ono shares writing credit for John Lennon's most famous song.
1:26 | 06/15/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Manhunt continues for two escaped prisoners in Georgia

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48073707,"title":"Manhunt continues for two escaped prisoners in Georgia","duration":"1:26","description":"Plus, Yoko Ono shares writing credit for John Lennon's most famous song.","url":"/WNT/video/manhunt-continues-escaped-prisoners-georgia-48073707","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.