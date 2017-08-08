Transcript for Manhunt continues for a suspected cop killer in Missouri

We move to other news developing at this hour. The manhunt under way for a suspected cop killer in Missouri. Ian Mccarthy, with a long record of arrest, allegedly opening fire during a traffic stop, and new newly released surveillance video showing the moments before the deadly encounter. ABC's Alex Perez is in Missouri. Reporter: S.W.A.T. Teams roaring down this rural Missouri road then swarming a property. Looking for suspected cop killer Ian Mccarthy, but in the end, turning up nothing. Neighbors here frightened. He's armed and dangerous. He done killed one person. That don't mean he won't kill anybody else. Reporter: The manhunt around the clock, officers going door the door. And tonight, new security video from just moments before the murder Sunday night. Mccarthy seen pulling out of a gas station parking lot with his lights off. That traffic violation, the reason why officer Gary Michael follows to pull him over. Seconds later -- Shots fired. Officer down. Officer down. I repeat, officer down. Reporter: Police say Mccarthy exited his vehicle and shot officer Michael. Michael returning fire even after being shot. He later died. Mccarthy sped off, then ditched his car, escaping on foot. Suspect believed to be running on foot from that location. Suspect still armed. Reporter: Officer Michael, a veteran and stepfather of two, just out of the police academy had joined the force last year. He was like a dad. He was a really good officer. He was a really good friend. Reporter: As for Mccarthy, he's been on the run for four years, wanted in new Hampshire for assault since 2013. And Alex is outside the sheriff's department, and do they believe Mccarthy is in that area? Reporter: Well, David. He fled on foot, and investigators tell me they have no reason to believe he is not still here. This is a rural area, dense woods in some spots, but officials will follow up on every tip. Our thanks to you again tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.