Transcript for Manhunt for suspect in shooting of American tourist in Caribbean

Next tonight, a shooting at an upscale vacation resort. An American lawyer with his family targeted after a security guard was tied up. The second American tourist shot in two months. So are tourists at risk now? Here's ABC's Marcie Gonzalez. Reporter: A manhunt in the Turks and caicos for a man who shot an American tourist. Michael Jones and family were returning to this lavish beach front rental home Friday when at 10:12:00 P.M., two masked men forced their way in, ov overpowering the security guard on duty. The security guard had been lightly bound at the scene with his own shoelaces. Reporter: Jones, a prominent Washington, D.C., attorney and Georgetown law professor, reportedly confronting one of the intruders who then shoots the 57-year-old. The gunman only getting away with a laptop. What we don't know why a shot was discharged. What led up to that shot being discharged. Reporter: Jones transferred to a hospital in south Florida, where tonight he is listed in stable condition. This luxury villa rents for more than $2200 a night on the caribbean island known as a popular celebrity destination, but now also gaining notoriety for violence. Kevin Newman injured during a robbery in June, a bullet piercing his abdomen. We don't understand why it happened. Reporter: Turks and caicos police saying the crime rate on the island is increasing, but the American tourist shootings don't appear to be connected. When you come here, don't automatically assume that nothing can happen to you. Because we have criminals. Reporter: But officials there insist, the country remains safe, and the state department has not issued any advisories for American travellers. Tom? Marcy Gonzalez, thank you. Now to the desperate manhunt

