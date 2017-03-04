Manhunt underway for killer of a police officer in Texas

More
The 30-year veteran was gunned down as he arrived at work.
1:06 | 04/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Manhunt underway for killer of a police officer in Texas

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46557391,"title":"Manhunt underway for killer of a police officer in Texas","duration":"1:06","description":"The 30-year veteran was gunned down as he arrived at work.","url":"/WNT/video/manhunt-underway-killer-police-officer-texas-46557391","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.