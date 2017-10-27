2 mariners rescued after being adrift in the Pacific for 5 months

More
The two women and their dogs were rescued by the Navy after being spotted 900 miles off the coast of Japan.
1:37 | 10/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 mariners rescued after being adrift in the Pacific for 5 months

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50771893,"title":"2 mariners rescued after being adrift in the Pacific for 5 months","duration":"1:37","description":"The two women and their dogs were rescued by the Navy after being spotted 900 miles off the coast of Japan.","url":"/WNT/video/mariners-rescued-adrift-pacific-months-50771893","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.