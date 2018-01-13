{"id":52332644,"title":"Mark Wahlberg donates $1.5 million film fee","duration":"1:53","description":"Wahlberg said he'll donate the money in the name of his co-star, Michelle Williams, who reportedly made less than $1,000 on the reshoots.","url":"/WNT/video/mark-wahlberg-donates-15-million-film-fee-52332644","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}