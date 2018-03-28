Transcript for Maryland police are releasing calls for help from Great Mills High school

And for the first time here, the 911 calls now from the school shooting in Maryland. The boy who had been shot and what he said to the dispatcher. And this comes just as a group of Wisconsin students protesting about gun violence marching 50 miles to the home of house speaker Paul Ryan. Here's ABC's Steve osunsami with the calls, the fear from inside this latest shooting. Reporter: Maryland police tonight are releasing these panicked calls for help from classrooms at great mills high school. All I could see was, like, a pool of blood on the ground. Reporter: Right outside room f-05, in the art hallway, 17-year-old Austin Rollins is shooting and 16-year-old Jaelynn willey is bleeding to death. Okay, are you with her right now? No, I'm not. I'm in my classroom with my students, we're hiding behind the desks. Reporter: Inside, teacher Addie Miller and her students are hoping they're not next. Okay, and you're in your classroom, how many kids do you have with you? One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven. Reporter: Meanwhile, police are clearing classrooms. Does anyone need medical treatment? No. Reporter: In room e-01, 14-year-old Desmond Barnes is calling on a cell phone, with a serious gunshot wound to his leg. Oh, my knee hurts so bad. We're getting help to you, Desmond. You need to stay strong with me, buddy. Reporter: You hear his teacher, Ms. Holiday, whispering in his ear that he's going to make it. Hold on for me, please. Sir, can you please tell me what to do? I've got a student who has been shot. We're getting help to you, ma'am. You'll be okay, they're coming. They're coming. You'll be okay. Don't worry. Reporter: Investigators say the 17-year-old gunman last Tuesday killed himself and was using his father's legally owned handgun.

