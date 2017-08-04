Transcript for A massive explosion levels a house in Mississsippi

Back now with our "Index". A massive explosion levels a home in Mississippi to the ground. Smoke and flames pouring from the house following the explosion yesterday. It was empty at the time. Investigators do not know yet what caused the blast but so far they say it does not look suspicious. New developments in the search for a teen and a teacher. The father of Elisabeth Toms saying in court papers his daughter feared the teacher and he used threats to get her to run away with her. Teacher tad Cummins is accused of abducting the 15-year-old three weeks ago. To rescue a shark on a California reef. The injured great white washing up on the rocks in Santa Cruz. Animal rescue workers were able to get the shark into the water but it turned back. Scientists say they're not sure if it stranded itself or is sick. Across the pond a world record. 85 hot air balloons taking off for a flight across the English channel landing in France three hours later. The previous record was 49. Organizers did not file the proper forms with guinness so the new record is unofficial but they did make "World news tonight." So it's not that bad.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.