Transcript for Massive jailbreak in Alabama

Next tonight, the escape in Alabama. A dozen inmates escaping at once. The intense manhunt for one prisoner still on the loose. Authorities now revealing how they tricked the guard into opening the door to freedom. Here's ABC's Clayton Sandell already tonight, the sheriff in walker county, Alabama says the inmates used peanut butter to make a smooth escape. That may sound crazy, but these people are crazy like a fox. Reporter: With a rap sheet including attempted murder and robbery, they used that to change numbers above a jail door, tricking a new employee and thinking he was opening a cell. That door number was the outside door. He hit the lock, and out the door they went. Reporter: That breakout Sunday night prompting a massive manhunt. People living nearby told to lock doors and turn on lights. We may need to be more concerned in the community of people getting loose. They may have hurt someone last night. Reporter: All but one of the inmates has been found. I'm not going to make excuses. It was human error that caused this to happen. Reporter: When asked this that employee will be punished, the sheriff says he is taking care of that. He also says the jail will not be taking peanut butter off the menu, David. All right. Peanut butter, thanks.

