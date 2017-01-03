Massive Midwest storm system heads east

More
The storm that spawned deadly tornadoes in the center of the country is now tracking along the Atlantic coast.
3:27 | 03/01/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Massive Midwest storm system heads east

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45844521,"title":"Massive Midwest storm system heads east","duration":"3:27","description":"The storm that spawned deadly tornadoes in the center of the country is now tracking along the Atlantic coast.","url":"/WNT/video/massive-midwest-storm-system-heads-east-45844521","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.