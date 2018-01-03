Transcript for Massive nor'easter bearing down on East Coast

And we begin with that powerful nor'easter set to slam the east coast. 70 million Americans from north Carolina all the way up to Maine, about to get hit with this. Two systems merging to create this nor'easter. Hurricane-force wind gusts in some places, more than 70 miles an hour. Heavy snow and flooding rain, high tide and a full moon adding to the danger. We have the track of this storm tonight. ABC's gio Benitez leads us off from Massachusetts tonight. Reporter: Tonight, homes are boarded up and residents are racing to fill sandbags with a massive nor'easter bearing down on the east coast. Evacuations underway in Massachusetts, officials warning -- We expect to lose homes during this storm. If you are in one of those areas, you need to get out. Reporter: January's nor'easter brought hurricane force wind gusts, massive waves and devastating flooding. From record tides even reaching sea walls. They're worried this one will be even worse. People should be concerned. This is going to be a very long duration storm. We're expecting at least three high tides with the accompanying winds. Reporter: In scituate, Julie Barry hoping those sandbags will keep her salon business dry. Be prepared, yeah. We weren't last time, so, trying a little harder this time. Reporter: Much of the nor'easter's energy coming from strong storms that pummeled the south, shutting down roadways across Arkansas. In Dallas, water rescues from cars stranded in torrential flooding. And gio Benitez live with us. Reported on these coastal storms often there. And gio, I gather there's already talk of evacuations tonight? Reporter: That's right, David. They want everyone out of here by 10:00 A.M. Tomorrow. We're looking at a possible four-foot storm surge. Wind gusts up to 75 miles an hour. And even the national weather service now says that this could be a matter of life or death. All right, gio Benitez leading us off, thank you. The effects of this are will be being felt. The commute in the morning will be treacherous. Rob Marciano is live from new York City tonight. Hey, rob. Reporter: Hi, David. It will be a different scene here tomorrow, I guarantee you that. An epic storm is shaping up. Look at all the alerts. From Maine, all the way down to Georgia. Our inland low is about to punt its energy to the coastline. That's when things are get kicking overnight. The rain moves into the big cities in the morning and the stronger this storm gets, the heavier the snow on the backside will be. The winds are going to be ripping. 50, 60 miles an hour. I-95 travel going to be a nightmare. One to three inches of snow for New York. Up to a foot in some of the higher hills. This storm, the wind and the coastal flooding, big-time flooding will continue through Saturday and those certainly will be the hallmarks of this storm. David? A much different scene this time tomorrow night. Rob Marciano, our thanks to you. We're also tracking a major weather threat in the west tonight. Heavy snow starting in the Sierras. Up to six feet expected. Blizzard warnings with winds up to 100 miles an hour. Tonight, mandatory evacuations have been ordered for the burn-scarred area of Santa Barbara and montecito. We'll be following that, as well. In the meantime, we turn

