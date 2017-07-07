Transcript for Massive 7-story building complex explodes into flames

We turned out to the raging inferno would open the massive seven Storey apartment building and a shopping complex under construction exploding into flames there were evacuations. And tonight an arson investigation is now under way here's ABC's back up. Tonight that inferno being investigated as possible arson. There's certainly a concern to us neat erupted early Friday morning a seven story building complex under construction birding so hard. It peeled away the complex is beside it said that giant crane spitting in the smoke when the rains came on them eat. With conservative could collapse engineers now working on dismantling it. Fire crews hitting the blaze from every angle they sheet so would chase it registered in space. That's at measuring it at 900 degrees so hot at street level. The bystanders had to skip. Recover over 100 residents evacuated but no one hurt. David officials believe there is a serial arsonist on the loose in Oakland. Today's fire would make the fourth. Building under construction to go down in flames in just the past year alone officials are offering a 100000. Dollar reward for any information. Leading to an arrest David art act governing California forced thank you Matt.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.