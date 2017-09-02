Transcript for Massive Winter Storm Hits the East Coast

parts of new England. Slamming much of the east coast today. 50 million Americans in the path. This on a Boston street swerving out of control as the snow began to fall. A tractor trailer rolling over on the freeway. The snow has been blinding for much of the day, cross a snowy street in hoboken. Thousands in the dark in at this hour, and ABC's linsey Davis on the weather. Reporter: The most powerful storm of the season has not yet release its grip on the east. Heavy, wet snow has fallen at 4 inches an hour in some areas. Tens of thousands are without power. Police are urging people to stay off the roads. These roads are bads, and they are only going to get worse. Reporter: In Pennsylvania, this change reaction crash north of Scranton. Our Linzie Janis is in neighboring New Jersey. It is extremely poor. There is so much snow coming down, and plows rnts able to catch up. Reporter: Jackknifed buses in New York City. Our Eva pilgrim is with stranded drivers. Reporter: Cars getting stuck on and off the exit ramps. Reporter: In Wooster, Massachusetts, some streets are sheets of ice. It's pure ice underneath the snow. Reporter: In Manhattan, a doorman lost his life while shoveling snow. He fell down the stairs and crashed through a window. But some good news. In New Haven, Connecticut, this mother in labor raced to the hospital in the middle of storm. I was screaming. Telling them to hurry up, and I thought the babe was coming in the car. Reporter: She and the baby are just fine tonight. Behind that system, a deep freeze. Windchills tomorrow morning will be near zero for 50 million people across the northeast. Great to see that mom and baby doing well. Linsey Davis live from times square, the totals are far higher in the Boston area where it's still coming down. Reporter: That's right, David. The city that never sleeps. A bit paralyzed tonight. A lot of people have been having fun on this pile of snow behind me, but Boston still getting hit at this hour. More than a foot of snow in Massachusetts. In central and western Massachusetts, 18 inches and counting. Linsey Davis, thank you. You heard her mention Boston

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.