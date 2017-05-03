Transcript for Medical examiner releases cause of death for victims of Oakland warehouse fire

Time now for our "Index." An update on the fire in the warehouse in California known as the ghost ship. The city said to have received several complaints that conditions inside were unsafe. Now the medical examiner ruling smoke inhalation, not burns, the cause of death for all 36 victims. And this startling sight for drivers west of Miami. Take a look. Brush fires like this one at the highway's edge, breaking out across the state of Florida. Smoke and haze for miles. Even closing sections of I-95. Plus, some history obliterated in Atlanta. The 51-year-old Georgia archives building, known as the white ice cube. Officials demolishing it there. The building was said

