Some members of Congress skeptical of Trump's wiretapping claims

GOP senators made the rounds on the Sunday political talk shows where they expressed skepticism that former President Obama had the phones at Trump Tower tapped.
2:51 | 03/05/17

{"id":45928721,"title":"Some members of Congress skeptical of Trump's wiretapping claims","duration":"2:51","description":"GOP senators made the rounds on the Sunday political talk shows where they expressed skepticism that former President Obama had the phones at Trump Tower tapped.","url":"/WNT/video/members-congress-skeptical-trumps-wiretapping-claims-45928721","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
