Transcript for Memorial held for 13-year-old victim of carbon monoxide poisoning

death toll expected to rise. Back to the states and a memorial for a 13-year-old boy who died of carbon monoxide poisoning in a hotel pool party in Michigan. Tonight, fire officials saying a inexpensive detector may have prevented it all. Here is the scene tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the children who survived the fumes and their families back at the hotel to remember Bryan Watts, the friend they lost. He was funny and joking around. He was fun to hang out with. Reporter: Six middle schoolers found unconscious around the pool of this Michigan quality inn and suites. Saturday, another passed out upstairs. I walked past the pool, and there were literally just five bodies. All I remember is me just passing out, hitting my head. Reporter: Fire officials figure the cause, a broiken pool heater pumping a lethal dose of carbon monoxide in the air. Do we know if it had a co detector? As we know of, it distinguish. Reporter: After of 2009, new hoteled built after 2009 are expected to have a co defector. It was built in 2000. You cannot see or smell carbon monoxide. The first signs of poisoning is dizziness, vomiting and headaches. The fire captain pointing out the co detectors cost about $20 and last for ten years. This quality inn here is working to make repairs and calling the deadly incident isolated. Tom. A sad accident, thanks very much.

