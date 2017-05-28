Two men called heroes after brutal stabbing attack on Oregon train

Jeremy Christian, a known white supremacist, terrorized a Muslim woman and her friend on a train and slashed three men who came to their aid.
1:51 | 05/28/17

Transcript for Two men called heroes after brutal stabbing attack on Oregon train

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

