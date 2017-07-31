Transcript for Four men taken into custody in Sydney for plane terror plot

potential terror takedown. Where four suspects were about to take down a passenger plane. Airports in Australia are on high alert as there have been reports about a device. Here's ABC's James Longman. Reporter: Tonight, four men being held by police under special terror laws. There has been a major, joint counterterrorism operation to disrupt a terrorist plot to bring down an airplane. Reporter: The motive for that alleged plan to put a, quote, device on an aircraft, all too familiar. What we do believe, it was islamic inspired terrorism. Reporter: Police say they have found a number of items of great interest as raids across Sydney continue today. Until we know what kind of device they were trying to built, screeners around the world will look for unusual objects and things that look like they could be formed together to form an explosive Reporter: U.S. Security already at an all-time high. Sources tell ABC news that U.S. Intelligence officials are closely monitoring this case because of suspected communications between the alleged plotters and ISIS, David. ABC's James Longman tonight.

