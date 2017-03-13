Transcript for Merging storms are already a travel nightmare

Already a travel nightmare tonight, and thousands of flights canceled. This is being felt across the country. ABC's David Kerley at the airport. Reporter: The race to beat the storm is on. Tonight, from their seats, in Chicago, passengers watching their planes de-iced. I'm counting my lucky stars, right now. Looks like I'm gonna make it. Reporter: But not everyone. Joe Flynn, a New Jersey first responder has to be at work Wednesday, now thinking of driving home from Chicago. So, you know, I have to get home whether I drive or get another flight. It doesn't matter. Reporter: 1,500 flights canceled today. The day spread the misery across the country seen in red flight awares map showing the ripple effect. And that's just the beginning. With that storm moving into the east coast tonight, united, American, southwest canceling all flights to New York airports. United and -- Boston, philly, Baltimore, D.C., with few, if any flights Tuesday, nearly 5,000 flights already canceled. So bad, the president postponing his meeting with the German chancellor until later in the week. David Kerley with us live tonight, and they tried to position planes out of the storm's path as you have pointed out, so get it up and running more quickly. How long do we expect with this thing bearing down quickly? Reporter: The strategy to start flooding the planes in as soon as it's over, it's going to take a good part of Wednesday. If not, longer to get the system back up and running. Big dose of patience out there. David, thank you. We turn now to the other

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.