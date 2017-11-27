Transcript for Michael Flynn's lawyer met with members of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team

Next tonight, the Russia investigation and former national security adviser Michael Flynn. A major signal continue. Could he be ready to cooperate with the special counsel, Robert Mueller? We already learned here that Flynn's lawyers told white house lawyers they could no longer discuss defense strategy with them. Well tonight, ABC news has now learned that Flynn's lawyers have sat down with special counsel Robert Mueller's team. ABC's chief investigative correspondent Brian Ross. Reporter: It's let's make a deal time for Michael Flynn tonight. The president's former national security adviser who famously wanted Hillary Clinton behind bars. Lock her up, that's right. Yeah, that's right, lock her up. Reporter: Today in Washington, Flynn's lawyer met with the special counsel's team, a sign of a possible plea deal that could make Flynn a government witness in the Russia investigation. Flynn was forced out of the trump administration for lying about his contacts with the Russians, although the president still defended him. Don't think he did anything wrong. Reporter: Yet former FBI director James Comey says the president, in private, asked him to let the Flynn investigation go. I understood him to be saying that he wanted me to drop any investigation connected to Flynn's account of his conversations with the Russians. Reporter: But tin vest game continued, and now people briefed on the case say Flynn may be ready to talk, as he faces the prospect that both he and his son could be prosecuted. His lawyer recently cut off communications with white house lawyers, and he already told congress general Flynn certainly has a story to tell, and he very much wants to tell it, should the circumstances permit. David, what comes next, it's time for both sides to show their cards. Prosecutors will tell Flynn what charges he could face. And Flynn will tell them what, if anything, he knolls about wrongdoing in the trump campaign or the white house. David? Everyone watching these signals very closely, Brian, thank you.

